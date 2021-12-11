Skip to main content
December 11, 2021
Official: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Wins Senegalese Player of the Year Award

Chelsea's Edouard Mendy has been named as the Senegalese Player of the Year thanks to his top performances last season. 

The Blues goalkeeper joined the west London side from Rennes last summer and has had a massive impact on the club ever since. 

He also received the title of UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year earlier in the season, as well as finishing second in this year's Yashin Trophy. 

As per African Insider, Mendy has won the award for the first time in his career.

The 29-year-old kept 25 clean sheets in 45 games in all competitions last season, with nine of those coming in Chelsea's Champions League run which saw them win the world renowned trophy for the second time in their history.

So far this season he has maintained his impressive performances in between the sticks, with 11 clean sheets in 20 appearances.

He will represent his country in the African Cup of Nations next month.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table after getting back to winning ways with a stoppage time 3-2 win over Leeds United.

Thomas Tuchel's side lost for the first time since September against West Ham last weekend but have been struggling in some of their other performances, with the European Champions being hit by injuries to key players.

A draw against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday meant they have finished second in their Champions League group behind Juventus, a game they were leading 3-2 late on before the hosts equalised deep into stoppage time.

