Official: Chelsea's Have Three Premier League Fixtures Moved for TV in September

Official: Chelsea's September Fixtures vs Aston Villa, Spurs & Man City Moved for TV Selection

On the tele.
Chelsea have had three Premier League games moved for TV in September, it has been confirmed.

Thomas Tuchel's side will begin their Premier League campaign on August 14 against Crystal Palace, before facing Arsenal and Liverpool at the end of the month.

Now the Blues have had their fixtures in September confirmed after the television picks were made and confirmed by the Premier League and their relevant broadcast holders.

What has been moved? 

Chelsea have three fixtures in September against Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. All three have been move for TV purposes.

They will host Aston Villa at home at 5:30pm (UK) on Saturday 11 September in their first league game of September. However, this is subject to change should the Blues play on the following Tuesday in the Champions League.

Tuchel's men will also finish the month at home against the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City at 12:30pm (UK) on Saturday 25 September. 

In between the two home fixtures, they will make the short trip across London to face Spurs, now on Sunday 19 September with a 4:30pm (UK) kick off time chosen.

Full Confirmed Dates/Times/TV Channels

Aston Villa [h]*

Date: Saturday 11 September 

Kick Off: 5:30pm (UK)

Channel: Sky Sports (UK)

Tottenham Hotspur [a] 

Date: Sunday 19 September 

Kick Off: 4:30pm (UK)

Channel: Sky Sports (UK)

Manchester City [h] 

Date: Saturday 25 September

Kick Off: 12:30pm (UK)

Channel: BT Sport (UK)

*Subject to change depending on Champions League kick off dates and times 

