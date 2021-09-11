Official: Chelsea's Thiago Silva Available for Aston Villa Clash

Thiago Silva has been cleared and is available to play for Chelsea ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Silva was set to miss Chelsea's next two fixtures against Aston Villa on Saturday, and then their Champions League clash against Zenit St Petersburg. This is due to the Brazil FA asking FIFA to invoke a five-day suspension because clubs didn't release their players for the international break, which goes against FIFA's rules.

However, Chelsea have confirmed that Silva is available to play and has been cleared by the Premier League.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

It had been previously reported that Chelsea among several other clubs who will be affected will contest the suspension order.

The news comes as a boost as Thomas Tuchel's side are without defender Reece James, who is serving a suspension after his dismissal at Anfield.

Silva has played just 45 minutes of Premier League action for Chelsea this season after coming off the bench against Liverpool in their most recent league outing but could be set to start, with Cesar Azpilicueta shifting to the wing-back role.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

What Thomas Tuchel said on the Thiago Silva decision

"I don’t understand it," admitted Tuchel. "It makes no sense from whichever side you look at it. Did it make sense for the Brazil national team? No. They don’t have their player. Did it make sense for us? No. Now we are in danger that he maybe cannot play the next two matches because of a ban. If we sent him he would be out for 10 days in a hotel room, not able to train which I cannot understand.

"At the moment these are the travel restrictions so there is no way to go around it. These solutions where we end up right now, I don’t know if any fan or anybody involved in the game can understand the positive effect of it. There is simply none. The chairman is still in negotiations, I am still hoping and positive that he is not out yet officially."

