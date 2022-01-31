Official: Chelsea's Tino Anjorin Joins Huddersfield Town on Loan

Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin has joined Huddersfield Town in the Championship on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old spent the beginning of the campaign in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow before returning to Stamford Bridge.

And now he has signed for Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign.

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow, a deal which included a £17 million option to buy in January, but he was forced to return to England after suffering a broken metatarsal in training back in November.

After Ralf Rangnick's departure and consequent appoitnment as Manchester United boss, a decision was made for Anjorin not to return to Russia once he recovers from his injury.

Instead, he will spend the remainder of the season on loan at Huddersfield before returning to Chelsea in the summer.

He joins Chelsea defender Levi Colwill on loan at the Championship side.

Colwill has impressed during his time at Huddersfield, looking ready to return and fight for his place at Chelsea.

The defender was linked with a move to Leicester City during January but will remain at Huddersfield and be joined by Anjorin in Yorkshire for the remainder of the campaign.

The Terriers sit in seventh place in the Championship, eyeing up a play-off place as they look to return to the Premier League ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Chelsea will be hoping that the loan spell can help him recover from his injury and get back to hs best form.

