Official: Christian Pulisic 'In Contention' For Champions League Malmo Clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed forward Christian Pulisic is back in training and may be available for their midweek Champions League clash against Malmo.

The 23-year-old US international has been out of action for seven weeks with an ankle injury.

Despite having returned to training last week, Pulisic did not feature in the Blues' 3-0 victory over Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.Sp

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Pulisic may get to feature against Malmo in Chelsea's Champions League fixture on Tuesday afternoon.

"The good news is that Christian Pulisic is back in the squad and in contention for tomorrow.”

Pulisic's return to action could relieve a bit of pressure of Tuchel's shoulders since Mason Mount, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are all out due to injuries.

Tuchel had previously hinted that the US international may not return to action until the following Saturday in Chelsea's scheduled Premier League game against Burnley.

"Christian Pulisic did join training in the last two sessions but it is too early," Tuchel told the press last Friday.

"We are looking forward to the Burnley match. If it all goes right, he should be in the squad for the Burnley match and ready to play.”

More Chelsea Coverage



Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube