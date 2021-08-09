Official: Christian Pulisic Signs Long-Term Partnership With PUMA

Out with the old, in with the new.

Christian Pulisic has signed a new long-term partnership with global sports company Puma, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has left Nike to partner with PUMA which will see them 'commit to supporting Christian in growing soccer participation in America and inspiring the next generation'.

'Christian together with PUMA has made a commitment to grow the sport through various programs and opportunities for youth athletes in the U.S., including product donations for underserved youth, establish various camps and clinics, rehabilitating fields and more,' read a press release.

What has been said?

Following the announcement, Pulisic said: "Anyone who loves soccer, should be able to play. We have a platform in sports and if something is truly meaningful, you can really help to open people’s eyes and make changes. What I love about PUMA is they share my passion and my goal to support youth soccer in America and to help the next generation to chase their dreams."

He added: “In many ways it was a no-brainer for me to join PUMA. With its world class and innovative products, PUMA embodies the culture of sports on and off the pitch. Their technical innovations revolve around speed, which is one of my biggest weapons. It’s an honor to follow in the PUMA footsteps of some of the greatest players to have ever played the game, Pele, Maradona, and Johan Cruyff."

Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sports Licensing at PUMA said: “Christian’s journey has been incredible and has really paved the way for so many young American players who dream of playing in Europe for the world’s biggest clubs.

"Christian is technically gifted, has lightning speed and quickness of thought to change any game. Not only have we signed an amazing talent, but a fantastic person off the pitch who wants to continue to grow soccer in America, a goal PUMA has committed to support.”

To celebrate the new partnership between Pulisic and PUMA, a special pair of customised ULTRA 1.3's will worn and debuted by the American in the Super Cup on Wednesday 11 August when Chelsea face Villarreal in Belfast.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube