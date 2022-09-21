Skip to main content
Official: Christoph Freund To Remain At RB Salzburg

IMAGO / PA Images

Official: Christoph Freund To Remain At RB Salzburg

Chelsea will have to find a new primary target for their sporting director, as RB Salzburg have now confirmed Christoph Freund will stay.

Chelsea and new owner Todd Boehly are set to lose out on their main target for sporting director. There was optimism regarding their pursuit of RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, but that optimism has been replaced by defeat. 

The Austrian club put out an official statement on Tuesday confirming that the 47-year-old would be staying.

"Christoph Freund has been doing excellent work for us for many years and only recently extended his contract until 2026. I can hereby confirm that he will remain sporting director of FC Red Bull Salzburg".

Christoph Freund

They even acknowledged Chelsea's interest in Freund but doubled down on their stance. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Of course, he informed me about Chelsea FC's interest in him and we exchanged ideas on a personal level and in good conversations. The fact is that he will remain our sporting director!"

Freund as well confirmed the interest of the Blues' but reaffirmed his commitment to the Red Bull setup.

"Chelsea was interested in me. But I've come to the conclusion Salzburg is the best place for me. A change is out the question".

Christoph Freund

Chelsea will now have to look elsewhere to fill this role, though the club is not thought to be sort of interested candidates. 

Read More Chelsea Stories

Todd Boehly
News

Report: Chelsea Meeting With Other Sporting Director Candidates

By Stephen Smith
Tim Steidten
News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Leverkusen Sporting Director Tim Steidten

By Stephen Smith
Denis Zakaria
Transfer News

'I Think I'll Be Happier In England Than Turin' - Denis Zakaria On His Chelsea Loan

By Connor Dossi-White
Fran Kirby vs Liverpool
News

Fran Kirby Explains What Needs to Change Ahead of Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards
Christian Pulisic
News

'I Was Just So Wound Up' - Christian Pulisic On Thomas Tuchel Decision

By Melissa Edwards
Mateo Kovacic
News

International Player Profiles: Nine More Players Called Up For Their National Sides

By Luka Foley
Antonio Rudiger and Mateo Kovacic
News

'There's Something In The Air' - Antonio Rudiger Reflects On Chelsea Exit

By Melissa Edwards
Douglas Luiz
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Aston Villa Midfielder Douglas Luiz

By Connor Dossi-White