Official: Christoph Freund To Remain At RB Salzburg

Chelsea and new owner Todd Boehly are set to lose out on their main target for sporting director. There was optimism regarding their pursuit of RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, but that optimism has been replaced by defeat.

The Austrian club put out an official statement on Tuesday confirming that the 47-year-old would be staying.

"Christoph Freund has been doing excellent work for us for many years and only recently extended his contract until 2026. I can hereby confirm that he will remain sporting director of FC Red Bull Salzburg".

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

They even acknowledged Chelsea's interest in Freund but doubled down on their stance.

"Of course, he informed me about Chelsea FC's interest in him and we exchanged ideas on a personal level and in good conversations. The fact is that he will remain our sporting director!"

Freund as well confirmed the interest of the Blues' but reaffirmed his commitment to the Red Bull setup.

"Chelsea was interested in me. But I've come to the conclusion Salzburg is the best place for me. A change is out the question".

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

Chelsea will now have to look elsewhere to fill this role, though the club is not thought to be sort of interested candidates.

