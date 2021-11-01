Official: Confirmed Chelsea Team News to Face Malmo in Champions League

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed forward Christian Pulisic is back in training and may be available for their midweek Champions League clash against Malmo.

The 23-year-old US international has been out of action for seven weeks with an ankle injury.

Tuchel also confirmed that star midfielder Mason Mount will remain on the sidelines for the fixture on Tuesday afternoon.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed that Mount will be out of action for the Blues' encounter with Malmo, while Pulisic may be included in the squad.

"For Mason, he does not feel better," Tuchel told the press. "To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID.

"He is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo.

"The good news is that Christian Pulisic is back in the squad and in contention for tomorrow.”

The German tactician went on to confirm that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic are all out of action due to injury.

“These four players (Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic and Mount) are out, still out. Also, Timo, Romelu and Kova it is no surprise."

