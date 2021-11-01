Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Official: Confirmed Chelsea Team News to Face Malmo in Champions League

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed forward Christian Pulisic is back in training and may be available for their midweek Champions League clash against Malmo.

    The 23-year-old US international has been out of action for seven weeks with an ankle injury.

    Tuchel also confirmed that star midfielder Mason Mount will remain on the sidelines for the fixture on Tuesday afternoon.

    sipa_34576825 (13)

    Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Tuchel confirmed that Mount will be out of action for the Blues' encounter with Malmo, while Pulisic may be included in the squad.

    "For Mason, he does not feel better," Tuchel told the press. "To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID.

    "He is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo.

    Read More

    "The good news is that Christian Pulisic is back in the squad and in contention for tomorrow.”

    sipa_35707087 (5)

    The German tactician went on to confirm that Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Mateo Kovacic are all out of action due to injury.

    “These four players (Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic and Mount) are out, still out. Also, Timo, Romelu and Kova it is no surprise."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    sipa_35707087 (5)
    News

    Official: Confirmed Chelsea Team News to Face Malmo in Champions League

    37 seconds ago
    sipa_34576825 (13)
    News

    Report: Pulisic Unlikely To Travel To Malmo For Chelsea's Champions League Clash

    31 minutes ago
    sipa_34576825 (13)
    News

    Pulisic Firmly Back in Training With Chelsea Squad After Long Lay Off

    56 minutes ago
    sipa_35707928
    News

    Mason Mount Absent From Chelsea Training Ahead of Malmo Clash

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35775272
    News

    Former Chelsea Manager Reveals He Would Have Loved To Manage Ziyech

    1 hour ago
    sipa_35510682 (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Liverpool Set to Rival Chelsea for AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

    2 hours ago
    sipa_35377777 (1)
    News

    Verona President Names Jorginho as Reason for Buying Club

    3 hours ago
    antonio-conte-press-conference-pre-tottenham.img
    News

    Report: Former Chelsea Boss Conte 'Ready to Accept' Tottenham Job

    3 hours ago