OFFICIAL: Conor Gallagher joins Swansea City on loan until the end of the season
Matt Debono
Conor Gallagher has completed his loan move to Championship side Swansea City, and will spend the rest of the season at the Liberty Stadium.
The 19-year-old joins the Swans having been recalled early from his initial season-long loan deal with fellow Championship side Charlton Athletic.
After a fast start to life in senior football, scoring six times and providing two assists in 26 Championship appearances, Chelsea felt the need to pull Gallagher towards a higher-level side.
Following the move, Gallagher links up with a fellow Blue in Wales, Marc Guehi, after the defender also made a loan move to Steve Cooper's side.
On the move, Conor Gallagher said to the official Swansea website: "I’m very excited to join a big club like Swansea City,” he said.
"I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running and making a contribution to the team.
"I have gained a lot of experience from my time with Charlton, I have played almost every minute in the Championship.
"My whole time there was great, and this is a new challenge to get excited about.
"I think there is a bit of expectation because I have scored a few goals, and I like that bit of pressure and I am looking forward to showing what I can do.
"I am a box-to-box midfielder, I am hard-working, I like to think I am good technically and able to score and assist, but defend too."
