Official: Danny Drinkwater Joins Reading on Season-Long Loan

Danny Drinkwater has completed a loan move to Championship side Reading for the 2021/22 campaign, it has been confirmed.

The 31-year-old has departed to join the Royals for the season which will see him link up with Baba Rahman, who also made the switch to the Madejski Stadium this summer.

What has been said?

“Danny’s talent and ability is unquestionable and to bring a player of his calibre to our club is extremely exciting,“ manager Veljko Paunovic said.

“A proven winner, he is a player whose achievements on the pitch can inspire those around him and help to drive this club forward from the centre of midfield. We are very pleased to welcome him to Reading.”

Chief Executive Dayong Pang added: “The opportunity to bring a player with Danny’s undoubted ability to our club was not one we could miss. I am confident he is a strong character who can help this squad gel and work together to improve performances and earn results. I’m delighted to welcome Danny to the club.”

