Official: Edouard Mendy Claims 'Best African International' Award

Edouard Mendy has won the 'Best African International' award at the Ghana Football Awards, it has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old had quite the season during the 2020/21 campaign. He joined Chelsea from Stade Rennes last summer and went onto become a Champions League winner in his first season.

Mendy slotted into Frank Lampard's side before going under the management of Thomas Tuchel in January, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea's number one goalkeeper.

He went onto make 44 appearances for the Blues in all competition, keeping 25 clean sheets and conceding just 29 goals.

Mendy played a pivotal part in Chelsea clinching top four via the Premier League as well as the Blues' triumph in Porto in May to lift the European Cup.

Now he won the 'Best African International' award at the 2021 Ghana Football Awards to cap off his perfect first year in England.

What did he say on winning the award?

"I'm happy and grateful to receive this award. It has been an incredible year for me and winning the Champions League is one of the best achievements of my life."

Mendy will return to pre-season training at Cobham next week as Chelsea gear up for the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea will be looking to defend their Champions League triumph better than they did in 2012 when they were knocked out of the group stages following the famous night in Munich.

