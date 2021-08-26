Official: Edouard Mendy & N'Golo Kante Claim UEFA Goalkeeper & Midfielder of the Season Awards

Chelsea duo Edouard Mendy and N'Golo Kante collected honours at the UEFA awards on Thursday evening.

During the Champions League draw in Istanbul, Mendy and Kante were nominated for the yearly awards in their respective positions, and they came out on top.

Mendy was named Goalkeeper of the Year, beating Ederson and Thibaut Courtois to the award.

"I'm very touched to be receiving this award," said Mendy. "I'd like to thank my club, the staff, my goalkeeping coaches and my team. It would not have been possible without them and to the fans as well."

Kante was then announced as the Midfielder of the season, beating his teammate Jorginho as well as Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City.

"I'm pleased to receive this award. Thanks to my club and teammates for helping me win this award," said Kante.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger were pipped to the Defender of the Season award by Ruben Dias of Manchester City.

Jorginho ended up winning the Men's Player of the Year award while Thomas Tuchel collected the Men's Coach of the Year to make it a dominated awards ceremony for the Blues.

It took place during the Champions League group stage draw which saw the Blues draw Juventus, Zenit St Petersburg and Malmo which will commence next month as they look to retain their European title.

Full List of Awards

Goalkeeper of the Season: Edouard Mendy

Defender of the Season: Ruben Dias

Midfielder of the Season: N'Golo Kante

Forward of the Season: Erling Haaland

Coach of the Year: Thomas Tuchel

Player of the Year: Jorginho

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube