Official: Edouard Mendy Wins Africa Cup of Nations 2021 With Senegal

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has won the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, becoming the hero in a penalty shoot-out victory.

The final finished 0-0 and headed to penalties with the goalkeeper handed his chance to shine.

And shine he did, saving a penalty in a 3-2 win in the shootout and going on to lift the trophy with his country.

imago1009520988h

Senegal were without the Chelsea stopper in their first match due to his positive test for Covid-19 but he returned to the line-up and showed his class as he was vital for his side throughout the tournament.

Read More

Senegal got through their group with ease, winning one and drawing two matches but not conceding throughout the group stages.

In the knockout rounds, Senegal beat Cape Verde and Equatorial Guinea to set up a semi-final against Burkina Faso, which they won 3-1.

In the final, Mendy produced several fantastic saves to keep his side in it and despite Sadio Mane missing an early penalty, Mendy proved to be the hero and won the clash for Senegal.

Egypt's second penalty struck the post before Mendy stepped up to save the fourth, allowing Mane to get redemption and score the winning penalty for his side.

Mendy is set to link up with his Chelsea teammates now in Abu Dhabi as they prepare for the Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal before returning to Premier League and Champions League action.

imago1009519799h
