Skip to main content

OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Chelsea Player Ratings

Every year EA Sports bring out their new Fifa game, with the release coming out in late September, here are some of the leaked Chelsea Fifa 23 player ratings.

Chelsea finished third last season which Chelsea fans believed to be a good campaign for the Blues so let's see how EA rated the players.

Last year N'Golo Kante took the crown after being given a 90-rated overall card by EA sports, becoming the highest-rated player at the club. 

This year it looks to be the same with the French midfielder still being the highest-rated player at the Blues but is down to an 89-rated card.

Chelsea's new signings have already been included, Kalidou Koulibaly sees himself with an 87-rated card this year, Raheem sterling with an 86 and Marc Cucurella with an 81 overall.

Upgrades 

Kalidou Koulibaly 86-87

Edouard Mendy 83-86 

Thiago Silva 85-86 

Mason Mount 83-84

Reece James 81-84

Mateo Kovacic 83-84

Kepa Arrizabalga 79-80 

Conor Gallagher 74-79

Trevoh Chalobah 74-76 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Armando Broja 70-75

Ethan Ampadu 68-73

Downgrades 

N'Golo Kante 90-89

Raheem Sterling 88-86

Hakim Ziyech 84-83

Cesar Azpilicueta 83-82

Ross Barkley 78-76 

Emerson - 78-77

Fifa 23

EA play members will be able to access a 10-hour free trial period on the 27th of September, fans that have also brought the Ultimate edition of Fifa will also have access to the game on the 27th. 

For the people who did not pre order the Ultimate edition, the full game will be available to play on the 30th of September.

                                                      Read More Chelsea Stories

Frenkie De Jong
Transfer News

Report: Frenkie de Jong Set To Stay At Barcelona

By Stephen Smith
Neymar
Transfer News

Report: Neymar To Chelsea Just A 'Rumor'

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Wednesday Potentially 'Key' In Aubameyang Deal

By Stephen Smith
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Hope To Seal Aubameyang's Chelsea Move On Tuesday

By Stephen Smith
Thomas Tuchel and Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Match Report: Romeo Lavia Scores Wonder Goal In Southampton 2-1 Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Adam Armstrong Southampton
Match Coverage

Watch: Adam Armstrong Gives Southampton The Lead Against Chelsea Just Before Half-Time

By Owen Cummings
Romeo Lavia Southampton
Match Coverage

Watch: Romeo Lavia Equalises Against Chelsea For Southampton

By Owen Cummings
Josko Gvardiol
Transfer News

Chelsea Begin Advanced Talks With RB Leipzig To Sign Joško Gvardiol

By Connor Dossi-White