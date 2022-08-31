OFFICIAL Fifa 23 Chelsea Player Ratings

Chelsea finished third last season which Chelsea fans believed to be a good campaign for the Blues so let's see how EA rated the players.

Last year N'Golo Kante took the crown after being given a 90-rated overall card by EA sports, becoming the highest-rated player at the club.

This year it looks to be the same with the French midfielder still being the highest-rated player at the Blues but is down to an 89-rated card.

Chelsea's new signings have already been included, Kalidou Koulibaly sees himself with an 87-rated card this year, Raheem sterling with an 86 and Marc Cucurella with an 81 overall.

Upgrades

Kalidou Koulibaly 86-87

Edouard Mendy 83-86

Thiago Silva 85-86

Mason Mount 83-84

Reece James 81-84

Mateo Kovacic 83-84

Kepa Arrizabalga 79-80

Conor Gallagher 74-79

Trevoh Chalobah 74-76

Armando Broja 70-75

Ethan Ampadu 68-73

Downgrades

N'Golo Kante 90-89

Raheem Sterling 88-86

Hakim Ziyech 84-83

Cesar Azpilicueta 83-82

Ross Barkley 78-76

Emerson - 78-77

IMAGO / NurPhoto

EA play members will be able to access a 10-hour free trial period on the 27th of September, fans that have also brought the Ultimate edition of Fifa will also have access to the game on the 27th.

For the people who did not pre order the Ultimate edition, the full game will be available to play on the 30th of September.

