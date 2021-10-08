Official: Five Chelsea Players Among 20-Player Ballon d'Or Shortlist

    • October 8, 2021
    Official: Eriksson, Eriksson, Harder, Fleming & Kirby Among Chelsea Players On 20-Player 2021 Ballon d'Or Shortlist

    Author:

    Five Chelsea players have been included in the 20-player Ballon d'Or shortlist for the 2021 Women's award, it has been confirmed. 

    Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Eriksson, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby all were included in the list of nominees after they were announced on Friday. 

    Chelsea made up a quarter of the shortlist, an incredible achievement for Emma Hayes' group.

    Full list of nominees:

    Alexia Putellas 

    Magdalena Eriksson 

    Marie-Antoinette Katoto 

    Sam Kerr 

    Stina Blackstenius

    Wendie Renard

    Samantha Mewis

    Pernille Harder

    Vivianne Miedema

    Sandra Paños

    Lieke Martens 

    Jessie Fleming 

    Irene Paredes 

    Ashley Lawrence 

    Christine Sinclair

    Ellen White 

    Christiane Endler 

    Jennifer Hermoso 

    Fran Kirby 

    Kadidiatou Diani

