Official: Five Chelsea Players Among 20-Player Ballon d'Or Shortlist

Five Chelsea players have been included in the 20-player Ballon d'Or shortlist for the 2021 Women's award, it has been confirmed.

Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Eriksson, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby all were included in the list of nominees after they were announced on Friday.

Chelsea made up a quarter of the shortlist, an incredible achievement for Emma Hayes' group.

Full list of nominees:

Alexia Putellas

Magdalena Eriksson

Marie-Antoinette Katoto

Sam Kerr

Stina Blackstenius

Wendie Renard

Samantha Mewis

Pernille Harder

Vivianne Miedema

Sandra Paños

Lieke Martens

Jessie Fleming

Irene Paredes

Ashley Lawrence

Christine Sinclair

Ellen White

Christiane Endler

Jennifer Hermoso

Fran Kirby

Kadidiatou Diani

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube