Official: Five Chelsea Players Among 20-Player Ballon d'Or Shortlist

Official: Eriksson, Eriksson, Harder, Fleming & Kirby Among Chelsea Players On 20-Player 2021 Ballon d'Or Shortlist
Five Chelsea players have been included in the 20-player Ballon d'Or shortlist for the 2021 Women's award, it has been confirmed.
Magdalena Eriksson, Sam Eriksson, Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby all were included in the list of nominees after they were announced on Friday.
Chelsea made up a quarter of the shortlist, an incredible achievement for Emma Hayes' group.
Full list of nominees:
Alexia Putellas
Magdalena Eriksson
Marie-Antoinette Katoto
Sam Kerr
Stina Blackstenius
Wendie Renard
Samantha Mewis
Pernille Harder
Vivianne Miedema
Sandra Paños
Lieke Martens
Jessie Fleming
Irene Paredes
Ashley Lawrence
Christine Sinclair
Ellen White
Christiane Endler
Jennifer Hermoso
Fran Kirby
Kadidiatou Diani
