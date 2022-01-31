Official: Former Chelsea Boss Frank Lampard Named as Everton Manager

Former Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has been named as the Everton manager, succeeding Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park.

The 43-year-old will take charge immediately and has his work cut out as the Toffees sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Everton have announced Lampard has taken the reigns, his first job since being dismissed as Chelsea boss last year.

Everton's main goal will be to avoid relegation as they sit in 16th place, four points above the drop zone, on 19 points.

They are without a Premier League win in their last five matches, with their last victory coming against Arsenal on December 6.

He has rejected the chance of trying to take several other jobs, including Norwich City and Crystal Palace, but Lampard now feels the time is right to return to management at Everton.

Lampard had been targeted by the Toffees and held initial talks, but it seemed that Vitor Pereira was the favourite to succeed Benitez.

But after fan protests, it 'unnerved' the Portuguese coach and could lead to him pulling out of the race. However, during an interview with Sky Sports News Pereira confirmed he was waiting for a response from Everton.

Now they have appointed former Blues boss Lampard, with every Chelsea fan being sure to keep an eye on his progress in Merseyside.

Lampard will get a warm reception when he returns to Stamford Bridge no doubt, but he will have to wait until next season as the Blues already faced his new side back in December.

Joe Edwards has also departed the club to become assistant manager to Lampard.

