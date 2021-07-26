Official: Former Chelsea Skipper John Terry Leaves Aston Villa

John Terry has departed his role as Aston Villa assistant coach, it has been confirmed.

The former Chelsea captain originally joined Villa as a player which saw him play 32 games for the club. He then returned under Dean Smith as assistant head coach where he has spent the last three seasons as part of the backroom staff.

Terry, 40, believes he is ready for management and will now take time away with his family before looking at prospective jobs.

Dean Smith, Aston Villa boss, has been left disappointed by Terry's decision but respects the decision to leave Villa Part.

What has been said?

John Terry: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.



“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.



“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.



“I would like to thank Christian Purslow and our owners, Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.

“And I will forever be indebted to the Gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club. I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.



“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.

Dean Smith added: "I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision.



“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period. I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”

