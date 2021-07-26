Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Official: Former Chelsea Skipper John Terry Leaves Aston Villa

Next move: management.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

John Terry has departed his role as Aston Villa assistant coach, it has been confirmed.

The former Chelsea captain originally joined Villa as a player which saw him play 32 games for the club. He then returned under Dean Smith as assistant head coach where he has spent the last three seasons as part of the backroom staff.

Terry, 40, believes he is ready for management and will now take time away with his family before looking at prospective jobs.

Dean Smith, Aston Villa boss, has been left disappointed by Terry's decision but respects the decision to leave Villa Part.

What has been said?

John Terry: “It has been a tremendous honour and privilege to have spent these last three years at Aston Villa, but I feel now is the right time to make the extremely difficult decision to move on.

“I want to be as respectful to the manager and everyone at Aston Villa as I can and, having given my future serious consideration over the summer, I genuinely don’t feel it is fair to move into a new season without being certain of seeing that through.

sipa_33188683

“My immediate plan is to spend some quality time with my family and, thereafter, hopefully take up some invitations to visit clubs and managers around Europe to develop my aim and objective of becoming a manager.

“It has always been my ambition to move into football management and, providing the right opportunity presents itself, I feel ready to take up such a challenge.

“I would like to thank Christian Purslow and our owners, Wes Edens and Nassef Sawiris, for believing in me and giving me the opportunity.

“And I will forever be indebted to the Gaffer for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career at such a wonderful club. I have loved every minute of it and learnt so much.

“I can’t thank Dean enough for the support and guidance he has provided me with and I’m sure he will continue to lead the club from strength to strength.

sipa_32200976

“Finally, I would also like to thank all the players and staff and wish them all 

Dean Smith added"I’m disappointed to lose John as part of my coaching staff but fully understand and respect his decision.

“John has played a huge role in the success the club has enjoyed over the last few years and has been very supportive of myself throughout that period. I have no doubts he will go on to be a first-class manager in his own right and wish him well for the future.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Rl1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Receive Major Blow in Pursuit of Inter Milan Star Romelu Lukaku

sipa_33188683
News

Former Chelsea Captain John Terry 'Ready' for Club Management After Aston Villa Exit

sipa_32200976
News

Official: Former Chelsea Skipper John Terry Leaves Aston Villa

Mase Mount
News

Mason Mount Shows Off Pre-Season Workout Ahead of Chelsea Return

CG1
Transfer News

Report: Newcastle Interested in Chelsea Duo Ross Barkley And Conor Gallagher

Baka 1
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan Expect Difficult Negotiations Over Chelsea Midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko

Screenshot 2021-07-25 at 19.25.27
News

Leaked: Chelsea 2022/23 Third Kit Colour Scheme

sipa_32282602
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Offer Arsenal Route to Sign Tammy Abraham This Summer Amid £40M Price-Tag