Official: Four Chelsea Stars Make FA Cup Team of The Quarter-Final As Well As One Blues Loanee

Four Chelsea players, as well as one Blues loanee, have been named in the FA Cup Team of the Quarter-Finals this week after their performances on 19 and 20 March.

The seven teams that featured, alongside Chelsea, in the quarter-finals included Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Southampton, Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Everton and Middlesbrough.

After the Blues beat Boro 2-0 to progress through to the semi-finals, they will face Crystal Palace on 17 April, the day after Manchester City take on Liverpool.

Emirates FA Cup officially released their 'Team of the Quarter-Final' this week and in it featured an abundance of Blues stars, covering all areas of the pitch.

Edouard Mendy started in goal for the team after his clean sheet against Boro the week prior. Thiago Silva played at centre-back for his outstanding performance that saw him given Man of the Match on the day.

Mason Mount, who registered two assists for both Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech to score, was one of three men in midfield.

The two alongside him included Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne and Crystal Palace star and Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher.

Romelu Lukaku was placed in the no. nine role, after his goal saw the European champions in the lead after just 15 minutes on the day.

As the Blues prepare to face London rivals, the Eagles, they will be well aware that they are on a six game undefeated streak in all competitions.

The last side Crystal Palace lost to was Chelsea themselves back in February.

