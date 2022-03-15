Official: Four Upcoming Chelsea Fixtures Selected for Live Television Coverage

Four Chelsea fixtures have been selected by the Premier League to be shown on live television coverage.

The Blues have ten games left to play in the top flight before the end of the season, with the dates of some of their fixtures now being announced.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently third in the table, with 59 points to their name.

IMAGO / Sportimage

According to the official Premier League website, four of their upcoming games will be shown on Sky Sports for live coverage.

Chelsea's trip to Leeds United will take place on Sunday 17 April and will kick-off at 12:00 GMT.

A home match against Arsenal, which was set to be rescheduled as a result of the Blues' participation in the Club World Cup in February, will now take place on Wednesday 20 April at 19:45 GMT.

West Ham United will now visit Stamford Bridge on Sunday 24 April, with kick-off at 14:00 GMT.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Finally, Chelsea's trip to Goodison Park to face Frank Lampard's Everton will occur on Sunday 1 May at 14:00 GMT.

The match against Leeds is subject to Chelsea's potential participation in the FA Cup semi-finals, and the games against West Ham and Everton are subject to the Blues' progression in the Champions League.

Tuchel's side will travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday evening in the FA Cup quarter-finals and should they win, they will have reached the semi-finals for the third consecutive season.

Wednesday night will see them face Lille away from home in the second leg of their Champions League knockout stage tie.

