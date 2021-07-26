Official: Henry Lawrence Completes Season-Long Loan Move to AFC Wimbledon

Henry Lawrence has joined AFC Wimbledon on a season long loan deal, it has been confirmed.

The 19-year-old makes the switch to the Dons who are currently in League One. They beat of competition from Wigan Athletic to land Lawrence.

He leaves Chelsea on a season-long loan move as he looks to build up first team minutes in League One.

What has been said?

AFC Wimbledon manager Mark Robinson was delighted to land the youngster on loan.

He said: "It feels like months ago when I first met with Henry. The meeting went extremely well from both sides and I felt really optimistic we would get him. Things like this don’t always happen very quickly though.

“We can't wait to integrate him into the squad and to start working with him. Yet again, he is a football supporter and comes from a family of fanatical football supporters, which I like because he has felt the disappointment when his team has produced a poor performance. Fundamentally, we need a squad of players who genuinely care about how the fans feel. It's up to us to all work together to produce performances that will build a real attachment between the players and fans.

“Henry is very versatile and has a lot of quality. He can play right and left back, as well as wing back, and he’s also comfortable in midfield, or in a back three. As with most of our signings, we need to give them an environment that provides the support, knowledge and patience to adapt to first-team football as quickly as possible, so that their ability can shine through.”

First-team coach James Simmonds, who is on loan at AFC Wimbledon from Chelsea, said:

“I’ve known Henry since he was knee-high! I coached him at Under-12s, Under-15s, and Under-18s. He is a very exciting player, and a good full-back, both defensively and in attack. Henry will add quality to the squad. I know that big clubs were after him, but we are delighted to have him here, and I’m sure he will flourish.

“Henry is versatile, he can play in midfield, and as he is comfortable with both feet he can play on the right and left side. Depending upon what formation we play, he can also fit in alongside the centre half if we move to a back three. He’s a talented boy and a great lad. Henry is a hard worker and that will suit us with the culture that Robbo has created here.”

