Official Images Now Available Of The 2022/23 Chelsea Home Shirt

It's that time of the year once again.

All the teams are unveiling their new kits, and even though Chelsea's home strip was leaked a while back, it has now been officially confirmed.

The Blues kit manufacturers have been Nike for five years now. Despite Three UK temporarily suspending their sponsorship with the club in March, the internet service provider company will remain with the South London club for the coming season.

However, it is not expected the two parties will renew terms when their contract expires next summer.

Chelsea's current contract with Singha beer is up this year on top of this, according to the club. Although it could still be renewed.

The Chelsea home kit is simple but clean. The collar has divided opinion with the unusual but unique lighter blue pattern. But the same with most kits - time will tell!

Numerous other teams have already released their kits for the upcoming season, such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

The new season is starting to feel a lot more real, as the Premier League fixtures are released tomorrow.

There have been some fantastic kits over the past few years with great memories attached to them.

What's your favourite Chelsea shirt?

Read More Chelsea Coverage

Report: Chelsea Captain Cesar Azpilicueta Set to Hold Talks Over his Premier League Future

News: Danny Drinkwater Finally Released After Five Years At Chelsea

News: Chelsea Sign Five Time Champions League Winner Kadeisha Buchanan

Report: Brazilian Forward Richarlison Picks Chelsea In His Wish-List As He Looks To Depart From Everton

Report: Jules Kounde, Presnel Kimpembe, Matthijs De Ligt Join Chelsea's Defensive Shortlist

Report: Chelsea Willing To Listen To Offers for Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Timo Werner