Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming Departs on Loan Move to Gillingham

Chelsea goalkeeper Jamie Cumming has completed a season-long loan move to League One side Gillingham.

The 21-year-old leaves for a second consecutive loan move following a successful season at League Two side Stevenage last season.

The shot-stopper has now departed on loan to the Gills, as confirmed by both clubs.

Cumming joined the Chelsea academy at the age of eight and has worked his way through the ranks. His highlight during the academy days was saving three penalties in a UEFA Youth League semi-final shoutout against FC Porto.

Cumming was named on the first team's substitutes bench as the Blues won the Europa League under Maurizio Sarri in 2019 after an impressive season with the academy.

This pre-season, the young shot-stopper featured in Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Peterborough United as the Blues were looking for a third choice goalkeeper.

However, with Cumming departing on loan, the search will go on as he heads out for more game time ahead of the new season.

Last season Cumming kept an impressive 18 clean sheets in all competitions for Stevenage as he gained admirers.

What has been said?

Gillingham manager Steve Evans was delighted with the signing, but warned that it will not be easy as he said: "Jamie is an exceptional goalkeeper and last season was exceptional in League Two.

"He comes with no promises of game time, he will need to earn the right because Aaron Chapman has made a very impressive start.

"Jamie is very highly regarded at Chelsea and we are delighted they see Gillingham FC as a route for the lad to develop further."

