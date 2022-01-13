Official: Jamie Cumming Leaves Gillingham to Join MK Dons on Loan

Jamie Cumming has been recalled by Chelsea from his loan spell at Gillingham, and immediately loaned out to MK Dons.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the 2021/22 season with the Dons, who are currently fifth in League One, after departing relegation-threatened Gillingham.

Cumming has already made 96 saves this season producing a 74.6 per cent save rate, the fourth best in the division.

What has been said?

On his mid-season switch, Cumming told the official MK Dons website: “I am really excited. This is a great opportunity for me at a Club with great ambition and I am looking forward to helping the team as much as I can.

“Both my spells at Stevenage and Gillingham were great for my development but this felt like the right next move for me in my career, especially with the way the team likes to play – it will give me an opportunity to show a side of my game that I would say is a strength.

“Playing competitive football week in, week out is what is all about. The pressure of having to get three points is something I thrive on and hopefully I can help this Club do a lot of that and achieve its goals for this season.”

What else has been said?

Cumming also took to social media to express his excitement, writing: "Excited for the new challenge! Looking forward to being out there and can’t wait to get started."

