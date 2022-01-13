Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: Jamie Cumming Leaves Gillingham to Join MK Dons on Loan

Jamie Cumming has been recalled by Chelsea from his loan spell at Gillingham, and immediately loaned out to MK Dons.

The 22-year-old will spend the rest of the 2021/22 season with the Dons, who are currently fifth in League One, after departing relegation-threatened Gillingham.

Cumming has already made 96 saves this season producing a 74.6 per cent save rate, the fourth best in the division. 

What has been said?

On his mid-season switch, Cumming told the official MK Dons website: “I am really excited. This is a great opportunity for me at a Club with great ambition and I am looking forward to helping the team as much as I can.

Read More

“Both my spells at Stevenage and Gillingham were great for my development but this felt like the right next move for me in my career, especially with the way the team likes to play – it will give me an opportunity to show a side of my game that I would say is a strength.

“Playing competitive football week in, week out is what is all about. The pressure of having to get three points is something I thrive on and hopefully I can help this Club do a lot of that and achieve its goals for this season.”

What else has been said?

Cumming also  took to social media to express his excitement, writing: "Excited for the new challenge! Looking forward to being out there and can’t wait to get started."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

FI_oXE-UUAkmkon
News

Official: Jamie Cumming Leaves Gillingham to Join MK Dons on Loan

1 minute ago
imago1009095754h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel 'Campaigning' for Antonio Rudiger to Stay at Chelsea

34 minutes ago
imago1009094415h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Opens Up on Substitution Refusal Under Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009100640h
News

Cesar Azpilicueta Delivers Special Chelsea Verdict as Wembley Beckons for Blues

1 hour ago
imago1009094415h
News

Kepa Arrizabalaga Wants to Take Chelsea Opportunity in Edouard Mendy's Absence

2 hours ago
imago1009095754h
News

Antonio Rudiger Fires Warning to Chelsea Teammates Ahead of Man City & Spurs Clashes

2 hours ago
imago1009095025h
News

'It's Going to Be a Tough Tie' - Chelsea Expecting a Strong Opponent in Carabao Cup Final

3 hours ago
imago1009014428h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Considering Making Summer Transfer Swoop for Andreas Christensen

3 hours ago