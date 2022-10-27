Official: Joe Shields Named Chelsea Co-Director Of Recruitment And Talent

Shields joins the Blues from the South coast side as part of a major staff revamp at Stamford Bridge as Todd Boehly continues to shake up the hierarchy at the club.

Shields is highly rated at all the clubs he has previously been at, spending nine years as Academy Scouting Manager at Manchester City and also working at Crystal Palace and Fulham as an Academy Scout prior to joining the Saints.

The 35-year old has been widely praised for his talent spotting abilities, being credited with bringing Romeo Lavia to Southampton from Manchester City, Michael Olise to Crystal Palace and Jadon Sancho to City.

Lavia scored against Chelsea back in August IMAGO / PA Images

On Shields' appointment, Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said: "Joe is another great addition to Chelsea and we’re thrilled to have him on board.

"We have a clear plan and will adopt a modern and data-driven philosophy, focused on elite emerging talent.

"Joe has a great track record and understanding of the game and emerging talent - we have another strong leader and team player who will help us continue to build our world-class football organisation."

Shields will join Chelsea when his commitments with Southampton are complete.

