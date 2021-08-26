Official: Jorginho Wins UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award

Jorginho collected the Men's Player of the Year Award on Thursday night at the UEFA Awards in Istanbul.

The Chelsea midfielder beat fellow teammate N'Golo Kante and also Kevin De Bruyne to the prestigious award.

Jorginho lifted both the Champions League and European Championships with club and country to cap off a fine season for the Italian.

He is also the first Chelsea player to be crowned UEFA Men's Player of the Year since the awards inception.

What was said?

On collecting the award, he said: "I have no words to describe this moment,’ Jorginho said on winning the award.

"It’s unreal for me because I have worked so hard to get here. It feels amazing and none of this would have happened without the help of everyone who contributed along the way. All of my team-mates, for both Chelsea and the national team, my managers, kit men, physios, medical staff and just everyone that works in the building.

"It happened because of everyone and not just me, so it means a lot. I just want to say thank you to all those people who have helped along the way, and even to those who didn’t believe in me because they motivated me to work even harder.

"It’s a great feeling, I’m really happy and I just want to say thank you to everyone."

