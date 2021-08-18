August 18, 2021
Official: Kenedy Extends Chelsea Contract, Joins Flamengo for 2021/22 Season

Another loan for the Brazilian.
Kenedy has signed a new contract at Chelsea and immediately joins Flamengo on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The 25-year-old has penned a one-year contract extension until June 2023 before heading out on loan for the campaign to the Brazilian side.

He heads back to his homeland to make the switch to Flamengo, who could face the Blues in December at the Club World Cup. 

