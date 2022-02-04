Official: Kenedy to Wear no.23 Shirt After Return to Chelsea

Kenedy will wear the no.23 shirt on his return to Chelsea from his loan spell at Flamengo.

The Blues announced their Premier League squad list for the remaining months of the campaign, with the Brazilian being included in the 25 man list.

Thomas Tuchel's side are currently third in the table and while they may seem to be out of the title race this season, they are still in the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup competitions.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per the official Chelsea website, Kenedy has now been confirmed a place in the squad for the rest of the season, filling in for Lewis Baker who joined Stoke City in a permanent deal in the January transfer window.

He will wear the no.23 shirt, which had been previously worn by Billy Gilmour in the last campaign.

Premier League squads must adhere to various rules when selecting their players, with at least eight of them having to be homegrown players.

For Chelsea this includes the likes of Mason Mount, Reece James, Romelu Lukaku and Ben Chilwell.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel's side will be competing in five different competitions in the month of February, starting with their FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle at Stamford Bridge.

The European Champions will then travel to the United Arab Emirates to compete in the Club World Cup thanks to their Champions League success last season, entering in the semi-final stages on Wednesday before potentially playing in the final on Saturday.

Chelsea will then return to the capital to face Crystal Palace on the road in the Premier League, before facing Lille in their Champions League knockout stages first leg.

They will then finish the month with a trip to Wembley to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

