Official: Marco van Ginkel Departs Chelsea for PSV

The time has come to say goodbye.

Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Marco van Ginkel to PSV Eindhoven.

The 28-year-old permanent departure from Stamford Bridge has finally been confirmed as he is set to be released on June 30.

Van Ginkel will join PSV on a permanent basis after spending time at the Eredivisie club last season on loan where he made 11 appearances in the league.

Photo by Pro Shots/Sipa USA

He has been setback with injuries since joining the Blues back in 2013 from Vitesse Arnhem. Van Ginkel has had loan spells at AC Milan and Stoke City as well as PSV.

But he now joins PSV on a permanent deal, a club where he has had good memories including winning two Eredivisie titles in 2016 and 2018.

What Chelsea have said

"Marco van Ginkel has signed for PSV Eindhoven after leaving Chelsea at the end of the season," Chelsea said in a statement.

"The Dutch midfielder’s Blues contract expired this summer and he has agreed a deal with PSV, where he has become a popular figure after winning two Eredivisie titles on loan, in 2016 and 2018, the second of those as club captain.

"Everyone at Chelsea wishes Marco plenty of success in his future career."

