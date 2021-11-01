Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Mason Mount Illness Not Covid-19, Confirms Thomas Tuchel

    Author:

    Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the illness keeping Mason Mount away from Chelsea action is not Covid-19.

    The English midfielder missed his side's 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon due to illness.

    Mount was expected to feature, having scored a hat trick, the week prior, in Chelsea's 7-0 win over Norwich.

    sipa_35707928

    Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Tuchel confirmed that Mount was negative for Covid-19, reassuring fans that he may not be out for too long.

    "For Mason," said Tuchel, "he does not feel better. To stop any speculation, it is not COVID, Mason is negative for COVID.

    Read More

    "He is just ill, he does not feel good enough to take part in training or the trip to Malmo."

    The 22-year-old had already taken to Instagram after his side's clash with Newcastle on Saturday afternoon to make fans aware that Covid-19 was not the issue.

    He wrote: "Gutted to have missed the game but what a performance from the lads to get the win! Woke up and didn’t feel 100% (non COVID related) but will hopefully be fully recovered over the next couple of days. Up the CHELS!"

    Mount will hope to be able to make a return for Chelsea's Saturday afternoon fixture with Burnley in the Premier League's match day 11.

