Official: Mason Mount Named Chelsea's 2021/22 Player of the Season

Mason Mount has been named Chelsea's Player of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign, it has been confirmed.

A campaign that has seen the Blues lift the Super Cup and Club World Cup, as well as sealing a Champions League qualification, Mount adds a personal honour to his list of achievements.

He was announced as the winner of the award, beating the likes of Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz, on Sunday afternoon on the Stamford Bridge pitch after Chelsea's Premier League clash against Watford which they won 2-1.

The midfielder capped off a fine season, where he registered 11 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League.

Mount has made it consecutive Player of the Season awards, having been crowned as the best player in the Chelsea squad once more.

The 23-year-old missed out on the Young Player of the Season award in the Premier League as Phil Foden was given the award ahead of the final match of the campaign, where Man City went on to win the league.

Mount has received praise from former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard in recent days for his development and achievements, hitting double figures for both goals and assists in the Premier League this season.

He said: "Mason is a fantastic player & I'm pleased he's getting those numbers. He's a player of such a high level and those numbers reflect it. Brilliant for him."

Speaking last month, Mount admitted that he sets himself targets and wanted to reach double figures for goals and assists this season, which he did on the way to winning the award.

He said:"It has been a productive season for me. At the beginning of the season, it is something I looked at.

"You want to be that midfielder that gets into the box, is a threat and scores. That’s something that I have looked at and always wanted to be."

