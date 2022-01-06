Official: Mason Mount Nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month Award

Mason Mount has been nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month award, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been included on the eight-man shortlist after racking up seven goal contributions in the league last month.

With all of the injury and Covid disruption within the Blues squad, Mount was available, and played every minute of every league game in December.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

In the seven league games Mount featured in, he scored four times and assisted three times as Chelsea won three, drew three and lost one last month.

He is the only Chelsea player to make the shortlist, with Manchester City and Arsenal having two representatives, as well as a player from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur completing the list.

Full list of nominees for December's award

Joao Cancelo - Manchester City

James Maddison - Leicester City

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Mason Mount - Chelsea

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal

Heung-min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube