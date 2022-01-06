Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: Mason Mount Nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month Award

Mason Mount has been nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month award, it has been confirmed.

The 22-year-old has been included on the eight-man shortlist after racking up seven goal contributions in the league last month. 

With all of the injury and Covid disruption within the Blues squad, Mount was available, and played every minute of every league game in December. 

imago1008823972h

In the seven league games Mount featured in, he scored four times and assisted three times as Chelsea won three, drew three and lost one last month.

He is the only Chelsea player to make the shortlist, with Manchester City and Arsenal having two representatives, as well as a player from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur completing the list.

Full list of nominees for December's award

Read More

Joao Cancelo - Manchester City

James Maddison - Leicester City

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal

Mason Mount - Chelsea

Martin Ødegaard - Arsenal

Heung-min Son - Tottenham Hotspur

Raheem Sterling - Manchester City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008793209h
News

Official: Mason Mount Nominated for December's Premier League Player of the Month Award

14 seconds ago
imago1008894027h
News

'Done Everything They Can' - Romelu Lukaku Praises Chelsea Teammates For Helping Him Settle at Chelsea

30 minutes ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Step Up Pursuit of Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

1 hour ago
imago1008975094h
News

'Reach the Highest Level' - Hakim Ziyech Reveals Chelsea Motivation After Victory Against Tottenham Hotspur

1 hour ago
imago1008973325h
News

'We Did Not Have Five Defenders' - Thomas Tuchel Explains Back Four Decision Against Tottenham Hotspur

1 hour ago
imago1008303585h
News

Chelsea Learn Full January schedule After Brighton Clash Moved to January 18

2 hours ago
imago1008970826h
News

Thomas Tuchel Praises Chelsea Trio After Tottenham Hotspur Carabao Cup Victory

3 hours ago
imago1008971814h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel's Trust in Saul Rewarded as Midfield Pressure Relieved By Excellent Spaniard

3 hours ago