Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Official: Mason Mount Places 19th at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has officially placed 19th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

The 22-year-old has been a breakout star for the Blues since joining the first team in 2018 and made a total of 37 and 36 out of 38 possible league appearances in his first two seasons at the club.

He was named Fans' Player of the Year in May 2021, shortly before going on to get the assist for the winning goal in his side's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

imago1008331316h

The official Ballon d'Or Twitter account revealed on Monday 29 November that Mount had finished in 19th place in this year's prestigious competition.

He was one of five Chelsea players named in the 30-man shortlist for the competition, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku, Jorgino and N'Golo Kante.

The youngster finished one place about Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, who placed 20th.

Fellow England internationals Phil Foden and Harry Kane also placed behind Mount in 25th and 23rd place respectively.

Read More

imago1008115576h

Mount announced he was blown away with his nomination for the prestigious trophy in an exclusive interview with GQ.

“To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement," he said.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind.

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008331316h
News

Official: Mason Mount Places 19th at 2021 Ballon d'Or

1 minute ago
imago1006499392h
Match Coverage

Watford vs Chelsea: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

8 minutes ago
imago1007859665h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Watford vs Chelsea | Premier League

38 minutes ago
imago1008213195h
News

Official: Cesar Azpilicueta Places 29th at 2021 Ballon d’Or

45 minutes ago
imago1008270974h
News

'We Go Again' - Hudson-Odoi Fires Message to Chelsea Squad Ahead of Watford Clash

1 hour ago
imago0031811661h (1)
News

Official: Chelsea Learn Semi-Final Opponents for 2021 Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1007760580h
Transfer News

Report: Inter Milan Close to Signing Malang Sarr in January Loan Deal

2 hours ago
imago1008331895h
News

'It's Exciting to Coach' - Thomas Tuchel Reveals How Happy He Is as Chelsea Manager

3 hours ago