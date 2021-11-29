Official: Mason Mount Places 19th at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has officially placed 19th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

The 22-year-old has been a breakout star for the Blues since joining the first team in 2018 and made a total of 37 and 36 out of 38 possible league appearances in his first two seasons at the club.

He was named Fans' Player of the Year in May 2021, shortly before going on to get the assist for the winning goal in his side's 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City.

The official Ballon d'Or Twitter account revealed on Monday 29 November that Mount had finished in 19th place in this year's prestigious competition.

He was one of five Chelsea players named in the 30-man shortlist for the competition, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku, Jorgino and N'Golo Kante.

The youngster finished one place about Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez, who placed 20th.

Fellow England internationals Phil Foden and Harry Kane also placed behind Mount in 25th and 23rd place respectively.

Mount announced he was blown away with his nomination for the prestigious trophy in an exclusive interview with GQ.

“To be involved in something like this and to be selected to be in a category of 30 players of such standing is such a special achievement," he said.

"I set goals and I want to achieve big things, but I didn't ever think this would happen after two or three seasons. It's blown my mind.

“To see my name alongside the names I've looked up to all my life is crazy, Messi in particular."

