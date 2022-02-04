Official: Mateo Kovacic Wins January Premier League Goal of the Month Award

Mateo Kovacic has won the Premier League Goal of the Month Award for January.

The Blues man scored with a superb volley outside of the box against Liverpool at the beginning of the month to make it 2-1 to the Reds, with Christian Pulisic equalising just a few minutes later in one of the most exciting games of the season.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table, but 12 points behind leaders and defending Champions Manchester City.

The Premier League League have confirmed that Kovacic has been awarded with the accolade for his strike against Liverpool.

He is the first Chelsea player to have won the award this season, with the previous winners all coming from different teams.

Kovacic's goal was up against the likes of Manuel Lanzini's finish against Crystal Palace for West Ham and Richarlison's overhead kick against Norwich City for Everton.

Hakim Ziyech was also nominated for January's award thanks to his curling effort against Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the month, with Chelsea having the joint highest number of nominees with Southampton.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Thomas Tuchel's side will be competing in five different competitions throughout February, starting with an FA Cup fourth round home tie against Plymouth Argyle.

They will then make the trip to the United Arab Emirates for the FIFA Club World Cup, with the Blues looking to win the competition at the second time of asking.

Crystal Palace and Lille will also face Chelsea in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League respectively, before the European Champions end the month with a visit to Wembley to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

