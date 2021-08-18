Official: Michy Batshuayi Completes Besiktas Loan Move

Besiktas have completed the singing of Michy Batshuayi on a loan deal from Chelsea, it has been confirmed.

The striker leaves following the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Besiktas have confirmed the transfer of Batshuayi, who will spend the 2021/22 campaign on loan in Turkey.

(Photo by Sipa USA)

The forward has extended his Chelsea contract ahead of the loan move as it was due to expire next summer.

It was reported that the two clubs had made 'great progress' last and a final meeting was set to be held to finalise the details.

After these details were finalised, Batshuayi flew to Turkey where he was greeted by the fans at the airport ahead of his move.

Besiktas have beaten competition from their Turkish rivals Trabzonspor to seal the move.

The striker has spent loan spells at Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace after winning the league with Chelsea under Antonio Conte.

With the Belgium international so far down the pecking order at Chelsea, it was highly likely that Batshuayi would look to move elsewhere in search of regular minutes before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Batshuayi follows Tammy Abraham out of the door at Chelsea as the pair would have seen limited game time following Lukaku's arrival.

Batshuayi could make his debut for Besiktas on Saturday in the Turkish League.

