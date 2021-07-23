Official: Myles Peart-Harris Completes Permanent Transfer From Chelsea to Premier League Brentford

Chelsea youngster Myles Peart-Harris has departed the club, completing a permanent transfer to Premier League outfit Brentford.

The Blues received an undisclosed fee for the 18-year-old upon the completion of the transfer.

The move has now been confirmed by both clubs ahead of the new season.

Twitter: BrentfordFC

The 18-year-old followed in the footsteps of defender Marc Guehi, who recently completed a five-year switch to Crystal Palace in search of regular first-team minutes.

With the attacking midfielder entering the final year of his contract with the Blues, Peart-Harris refused a contract with the Champions League winners and test himself in England's top-flight.

Peart-Harris bagged 11 goals and six assists in 23 outings across all competitions for the development squad last term, and he could get regular first-team minutes under his belt for Thomas Frank's side next term.

It was reported previously that Peart-Harris was 'expected' to leave Chelsea this summer, with several young players wanting to seal an exit ahead of a possible squad overhaul, which would further restrict first-team opportunities for the younger group.

Chelsea have also seen academy star Tino Livramento reject a fresh deal, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.



Lewis Bate also completed a move to another Premier League club, joining Leeds United on a permanent transfer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube