Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Official: Peart-Harris Completes Permanent Transfer to Brentford

Another youngster has left.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Chelsea youngster Myles Peart-Harris has departed the club, completing a permanent transfer to Premier League outfit Brentford.

The Blues received an undisclosed fee for the 18-year-old upon the completion of the transfer.

The move has now been confirmed by both clubs ahead of the new season.

E6-t0JYXoAYQaav

The 18-year-old followed in the footsteps of defender Marc Guehi, who recently completed a five-year switch to Crystal Palace in search of regular first-team minutes.

With the attacking midfielder entering the final year of his contract with the Blues, Peart-Harris refused a contract with the Champions League winners and test himself in England's top-flight.

Peart-Harris bagged 11 goals and six assists in 23 outings across all competitions for the development squad last term, and he could get regular first-team minutes under his belt for Thomas Frank's side next term.

It was reported previously that Peart-Harris was 'expected' to leave Chelsea this summer, with several young players wanting to seal an exit ahead of a possible squad overhaul, which would further restrict first-team opportunities for the younger group.

Chelsea have also seen academy star Tino Livramento reject a fresh deal, which is a concerning look for the club, who are struggling to extend the stay of some of their most talented youngsters.

Lewis Bate also completed a move to another Premier League club, joining Leeds United on a permanent transfer.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

E6-t0JYXoAYQaav
News

Official: Myles Peart-Harris Completes Permanent Transfer From Chelsea to Premier League Brentford

sipa_33276127
News

Marcos Alonso Sends Message to Chelsea Youngsters Breaking Into the First Team

Alonso
News

Marcos Alonso Discusses Pre-Season In-House as Blues Cut Short Ireland Training Camp

Ziyech 5
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel's Role in Hakim Ziyech Future Revealed Amid AC Milan InterestDraftPublish

sipa_33430425
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher Stance Revealed Amid Crystal Palace and Leeds United

sipa_33430425
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has 'Held Talks' With Crystal Palace and Leeds United Over Potential Loan Moves

Ziyech 2
Transfer News

Report: AC Milan 'Pushing' for Hakim Ziyech Loan Deal Depsite Already Adding to Their Midfield

sipa_28856243 (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Consider Sergio Romero as Blues Step up Goalkeeper Search This Summer