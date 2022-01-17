Official: N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Named in FIFA Pro World XI

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been named in the FIFA Pro World XI alongside a list of world class players.

The pair had a fantastic 2021, lifting the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup together in the Blues midfield.

Jorginho also went on to lift Euro 2020 at Wembley with his Italian side during the summer.

IMAGO / PA Images

Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger were suprise omissions from the side, with the goalkeeper voted as 'The Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2021' but missing out on the 11 as Gianluigi Donnaruma was named in the lineup.

There were awards all round for Chelsea, with Tuchel winning The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2021 and Emma Hayes winning The Best Women's Coach of 2021.

Jorginho also finished third in the Ballon d'Or votings, which Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said they had to 'accept'.

IMAGO / PA Images

My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year," he told the press. "There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports.

"We accept and go on.

“I take my right to not have an opinion on this one. We have ourselves a player who won all major trophies and was hugely involved, so would not have been a surprise if he lifted the trophy.

"It was a choice, I think it’s election. It’s elected. You have to take it, if you like it or not you accept it. Life goes on pretty easy after yesterday.”

Full FIFA Pro World XI: Donnaruma, Dias, Bonucci, Alaba, Kante, Jorginho, De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland

