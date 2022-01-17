Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Named in FIFA Pro World XI

  • Author:
  • Updated:
    Original:

Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been named in the FIFA Pro World XI alongside a list of world class players.

The pair had a fantastic 2021, lifting the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup together in the Blues midfield.

Jorginho also went on to lift Euro 2020 at Wembley with his Italian side during the summer.

imago1008197177h

Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger were suprise omissions from the side, with the goalkeeper voted as 'The Best FIFA Goalkeeper of 2021' but missing out on the 11 as Gianluigi Donnaruma was named in the lineup.

There were awards all round for Chelsea, with Tuchel winning The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2021 and Emma Hayes winning The Best Women's Coach of 2021.

Jorginho also finished third in the Ballon d'Or votings, which Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said they had to 'accept'.

Read More

imago1008197179h

My players were surprised that Lewandowski didn’t win last year," he told the press. "There are some surprises in it. It is an election. In the end, we come from sports.

"We accept and go on.

“I take my right to not have an opinion on this one. We have ourselves a player who won all major trophies and was hugely involved, so would not have been a surprise if he lifted the trophy.

"It was a choice, I think it’s election. It’s elected. You have to take it, if you like it or not you accept it. Life goes on pretty easy after yesterday.”

Full FIFA Pro World XI: Donnaruma, Dias, Bonucci, Alaba, Kante, Jorginho, De Bruyne, Lewandowski, Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago0049113704h
News

Official: N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Named in FIFA Pro World XI

28 seconds ago
imago1005166949h
Match Coverage

Preview: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

20 minutes ago
imago1009095433h
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Named The Best FIFA Mens's Coach of 2021

25 minutes ago
imago1009129763h
News

'I Don’t Lose my Energy' - Thomas Tuchel Won't Lose Energy Over Premier League Postponements

50 minutes ago
imago1008119078h
News

Official: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Named The Best FIFA Goalkeeper for 2021

50 minutes ago
imago1008700236h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Include Buy Back Clause in Armando Broja Deal

1 hour ago
imago1009129763h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects More From His Offensive Players Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009104285h
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Wants to Return to Chelsea From Lyon Loan Spell

2 hours ago