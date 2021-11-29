Skip to main content
Official: N'Golo Kante Places 5th at 2021 Ballon d'Or

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante has officially placed 5th in the 2021 Ballon d'Or rankings.

The 30-year-old was a Champions League winner this year after Chelsea beat Manchester City in the final back in May at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kante was subsequently named UEFA Men's Midfielder of the Year award.

On Monday 29 November, the Ballon d'Or ceremony took place and the Frenchman finished in 5th place in this year's prestigious competition.

He was one of five Chelsea players named in the 30-man shortlist for the competition, alongside Cesar Azpilicueta, Romelu Lukaku, Mason Mount and Jorginho.

Confirmed Top 10 (from 10-1)

10. Gianluigi Donnarumma - PSG

9. Kylian Mbappe - PSG

8. Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City

7. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

6. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

5. N'Golo Kante - Chelsea

4. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

3. Jorginho - Chelsea

2. Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich

1. Lionel Messi - PSG

imago1008331325h
