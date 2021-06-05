Official: Olivier Giroud Pens New Chelsea Deal, Willy Caballero to Leave

Despite a new deal being agreed, Giroud is still expected to leave.

Chelsea have confirmed Willy Caballero will leave the club after four years, while Olivier Giroud has penned a new one-year contract extension.

Caballero is one of seven players who will be leaving Chelsea at the end of their contracts this summer after the club confirmed their released list.

He joins Jamal Blackman, Izzy Brown, Declan Frith, Danilo Pantic Marco van Ginkel and Jack Wakely who are leaving at the end of their deals.

But in Caballero's departure, it was confirmed Giroud's deal had been extended by a further year. It was due to run on at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, but it will now expire when the 2021/22 season finishes.

The 34-year-old's new deal was triggered by the club back in April.

What Marina Granovskaia said:

"Olivier has been such a crucial part of so many big moments for this club, from his contribution to our FA Cup victory in 2018 to scoring 11 goals on the way to winning the Europa League in 2019. He has continued to score significant goals, and we will never forget his effort against Atletico Madrid on the way to winning the Champions League this season.

"With so much to still to play for, there was only one decision we could make when we exercised the option to extend his contract back in April."

Thiago Silva and Thomas Tuchel were also both handed deals until 2022 and 2024 respectively.

