Official: Olivier Giroud Completes Permanent Move to AC Milan

The striker has got his move.

Olivier Giroud has completed a permanent switch to Italian side AC Milan.

Giroud has 90 goals and 32 assists across 255 games in the Premier League, and is coming off the back of winning the Champions League with Chelsea, where he scored a vital hat-trick against Sevilla before bagging an impressive overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.



The club have now confirmed the striker's departure.

Chelsea will receive €2 million for the France international, who had an option in his contract triggered back in April.

Chelsea kept their promise to Giroud, allowing him to leave for more game time this summer as the club look to sign a new striker.

The move sees Chelsea's second departure to the Milan club after the Rossoneri signed Fikayo Tomori earlier this summer and the Italians are also linked with Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

During his time at Chelsea, Giroud won the FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League - beating his former club Arsenal in the final of the latter competition.

Giroud was also named top goalscorer in the Europa League campaign, putting up impressive numbers under Maurizio Sarri.

The striker will link-up with his new teammates in Milan and participate in their pre-season training camp in the middle of July, whilst Chelsea are set to return to training later this week.

Giroud will be remembered fondly in Chelsea's history, having signed from Arsenal in 2018.

