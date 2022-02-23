Official: Premier League Announce Two Chelsea April Fixtures Unmoved

Chelsea have announced that the Premier League's UK live broadcast selections for the first two match rounds will not include Chelsea, therefore their games remain 3pm kick-off times.

The Blues face Brentford and Southampton in this time, with neither match being broadcast.

The Chelsea website has confirmed that the club have not been named among the fixtures selected.

IMAGO / PA Images

Therefore, the April 2 home clash against Brentford and the away trip to Southampton on April 9 will remain as 3pm kick-off's.

The statement wrote: "The Premier League has announced the UK live broadcast selections for the first two match rounds in the competition in April. With Chelsea not named among the fixtures selected, it means our matches scheduled for the first two weekends of that month remain as 3pm Saturday kick-offs."

The Premier League expects to confirm the remaining April TV choices shortly after the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals on 3 March.

IMAGO / UK Sports Pics Ltd

Chelsea face Luton Town in the next round of the FA Cup and if they progress they will be in the quarter-final stages of the competition which they have finished runners up in back to back seasons.

The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League table, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City and seven behind Liverpool.

It looks unlikely that the Blues will mount any sort of title challenge, perhaps the reasoning behind the matches not being shown on TV during April despite one being a London derby.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube