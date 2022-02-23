Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Official: Premier League Announce Two Chelsea April Fixtures Unmoved

Chelsea have announced that the Premier League's UK live broadcast selections for the first two match rounds will not include Chelsea, therefore their games remain 3pm kick-off times.

The Blues face Brentford and Southampton in this time, with neither match being broadcast.

The Chelsea website has confirmed that the club have not been named among the fixtures selected.

imago1006808208h (1)

Therefore, the April 2 home clash against Brentford and the away trip to Southampton on April 9 will remain as 3pm kick-off's.

The statement wrote: "The Premier League has announced the UK live broadcast selections for the first two match rounds in the competition in April. With Chelsea not named among the fixtures selected, it means our matches scheduled for the first two weekends of that month remain as 3pm Saturday kick-offs."

Read More

The Premier League expects to confirm the remaining April TV choices shortly after the draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals on 3 March.

imago1009559659h

Chelsea face Luton Town in the next round of the FA Cup and if they progress they will be in the quarter-final stages of the competition which they have finished runners up in back to back seasons.

The Blues currently sit third in the Premier League table, 13 points behind leaders Manchester City and seven behind Liverpool.

It looks unlikely that the Blues will mount any sort of title challenge, perhaps the reasoning behind the matches not being shown on TV during April despite one being a London derby.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1006808208h (1)
News

Official: Premier League Announce Two Chelsea April Fixtures Unmoved

By Nick Emms
45 seconds ago
imago1010003952h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Keeping Tabs' on Availability of Crystal Palace's Michael Olise

By Rob Calcutt
19 minutes ago
imago1010082550h
Transfer News

Report: Bayern Munich Make Fresh Approach for Chelsea Defender Andreas Christensen

By Rob Calcutt
49 minutes ago
imago1010082589h
News

Report: Chelsea Granted Special Permission to Wear Club World Cup Winners Badge in Premier League

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010077512h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Can Extend Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Amid Barcelona Links

By Rob Calcutt
1 hour ago
imago1010077982h
News

'A Phenomenal Job' - Christian Pulisic Applauds Thiago Silva for Champions League Performance Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
2 hours ago
imago1007454972h
News

'This is a Team Sport' - Thomas Tuchel Sends Message to Romelu Lukaku After Chelsea Exclusion

By Nick Emms
2 hours ago
imago1010079810h
News

'I'm Feeling Very Good' - Christian Pulisic Provides Fitness Update After His Goal Against Lille

By Rob Calcutt
3 hours ago