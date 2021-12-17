Official: Premier League Make Statement Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases at Clubs

Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Official: Premier League Statement Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases at Clubs

Author:

The Premier League have made an official statement regarding the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among the 20 squads. 

A number of games have been postponed due to some clubs experiencing high numbers of positive tests, with Chelsea revealing three new cases. 

Their fixture against Everton on Thursday night is still set to go ahead despite the news, with Leicester City's home tie against Tottenham Hotspur being postponed. 

imago1008573188h

In a statement, the Premier League revealed their intentions to continue playing upcoming fixtures despite the increase in cases across the league.

They said: “While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. 

Read More

"The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.”

The Blues' Mateo Kovacic was the club's only recent positive case and is set to return to the squad soon after his isolation period, but Thomas Tuchel's side have now been hit with fresh positive tests ahead of a busy festive period.

imago1008586920h

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League table and five points behind leaders Manchester City, but a win against Everton on Thursday would reduce that gap to two.

Despite losing just once since the end of September, the Blues appear to have struggled in recent games, scraping wins against the likes of Watford and Leeds.

However they have also been unlucky with the number of injuries amongst the first team squad over the previous few weeks, with Tuchel having to make various changes to his starting XIs.

imago1002117308h
