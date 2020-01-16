OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

The 20-year-old has committed his future to the club after breaking into the first-team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, in just his second year of senior football.

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that the right-back has signed a new deal until the end of the 2024/25 season in west London.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website on his new deal, James said: "It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.

"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family."

James has made a stellar start to the season under Frank Lampard, which has seen him make his Premier League and Champions League debut for the club this term.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia commented on the 20-year-old's new five-and-a-half-year-deal at the club.

"The smooth way Reece has fitted into the team so quickly despite missing the start of the season has been clear for everyone to see, and the fact another exciting young player is part of the future of the club is a result of great work by our Academy, our loans department, our new coaching staff and of course the player himself.

"Reece started his football education with us at the age of six and his performances on loan at Wigan last season paved the way for a strong beginning to his career in the Chelsea team. We are very pleased he now has the perfect opportunity to build on that and become a major player for us for many years to come."

----------

