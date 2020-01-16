Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Loan Army
Match Coverage

OFFICIAL: Reece James pens new long-term Chelsea deal

Matt Debono

Reece James has penned a new long-term deal at Chelsea, which sees his new deal at the club run until 2025.

The 20-year-old has committed his future to the club after breaking into the first-team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard, in just his second year of senior football.

It was confirmed on Thursday evening that the right-back has signed a new deal until the end of the 2024/25 season in west London.

Speaking to the official Chelsea website on his new deal, James said: "It has been my dream to be here at Chelsea and play week in week out and to have a contract for another five-and-a-half years is living the dream again.

"I have always wanted to be here and another five-and-a-half years means a lot to me and a lot to my family."

James has made a stellar start to the season under Frank Lampard, which has seen him make his Premier League and Champions League debut for the club this term.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia commented on the 20-year-old's new five-and-a-half-year-deal at the club.

"The smooth way Reece has fitted into the team so quickly despite missing the start of the season has been clear for everyone to see, and the fact another exciting young player is part of the future of the club is a result of great work by our Academy, our loans department, our new coaching staff and of course the player himself.

"Reece started his football education with us at the age of six and his performances on loan at Wigan last season paved the way for a strong beginning to his career in the Chelsea team. We are very pleased he now has the perfect opportunity to build on that and become a major player for us for many years to come."

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube and don't forget to hit that 'Follow' button in the top-right corner to keep up to date with all of the latest Chelsea news!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Big news for Chelsea. Seems all of the most talented youngsters except Tammy Abraham are on new deals. His may drag out a bit longer, but I think everyone expects him to sign.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Chelsea 'in pole position' to sign PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil

Chelsea are leading the race to land 17-year-old Kays Ruiz-Atil from French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

Matt Debono

Chelsea target Timo Werner hails Premier League 'most interesting league'

RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner has revealed that he believes that the Premier League is the most interesting league in the world.

Matt Debono

Report: West Ham interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan

West Ham are interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan for the remainder of the season.

Matt Debono

Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare set to join Chelsea or Manchester United - Arsenal cool interest

Boubakary Soumare is set to join a Premier League club in January, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle it out for the Lille midfielder.

Matt Debono

Christian Pulisic on start at Chelsea, Frank Lampard and offers injury update

Chelsea and USMNT star Christian Pulisic has opened up on his start to life at Chelsea, and has provided an injury update on his tendon injury.

Matt Debono

OFFICIAL: Conor Gallagher joins Swansea City on loan until the end of the season

Conor Gallagher has completed his loan move to Championship side Swansea City, and will spend the rest of the season at the Liberty Stadium.

Matt Debono

Chelsea handed MAJOR boost ahead of London derby clash with Arsenal

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the London derby with Chelsea after the appeal to have his suspension of three games reduced was rejected.

Matt Debono

Jeremie Boga: Chelsea 'could exercise' €15M buy-back clause for Sassuolo winger

Chelsea could activate the €15 million buy-back clause for Sassuolo midfielder Jeremie Boga.

Matt Debono

Lyon President insists Moussa Dembele will not be sold amid Chelsea and Manchester United interest

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has once again ruled out any move which would see forward Moussa Dembele head to the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Cesar Azpilicueta: Chelsea's DNA is to fight for and win trophies

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has looked back on the last decade at the club, and has reflected on what the DNA of the Blues is.

Matt Debono