Roman Abramovich Hands Over Stewardship to 'Trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Roman Abramovich has handed over the stewardship of Chelsea Football Club to the Foundation, it has been confirmed.

Following speculation and uncertainty of Abramovich's position as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pressures put on the Blues owner by the UK Government and others, the Russian-born businessman has relinquished the stewardship of Chelsea to the Foundation.

Abramovich has been linked with potential sanctions due to his links with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, which were leaked under Parliamentary Privilege by Labour MP Chris Bryant, who quoted a leaked Home Office document from 2019 confirming the links to the Russian-state.

Those Trustees are as follows: Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson.

What this means for the long-term future of the football club remains unclear, but for now, Abramovich has put the interests of the club above all else handing over the stewardship to the Foundation.

What has been said?

In a statement released on Saturday released by Abramovich, it read: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

