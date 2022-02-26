Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Roman Abramovich Hands Over Stewardship to 'Trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Roman Abramovich has handed over the stewardship of Chelsea Football Club to the Foundation, it has been confirmed.

Following speculation and uncertainty of Abramovich's position as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the pressures put on the Blues owner by the UK Government and others, the Russian-born businessman has relinquished the stewardship of Chelsea to the Foundation. 

Abramovich has been linked with potential sanctions due to his links with the Russian-state and Vladimir Putin, which were leaked under Parliamentary Privilege by Labour MP Chris Bryant, who quoted a leaked Home Office document from 2019 confirming the links to the Russian-state.

Those Trustees are as follows: Bruce Buck, John Devine, Emma Hayes, Piara Powar, Paul Ramos and Sir Hugh Robertson.

Read More

What this means for the long-term future of the football club remains unclear, but for now, Abramovich has put the interests of the club above all else handing over the stewardship to the Foundation.

What has been said?

In a statement released on Saturday released by Abramovich, it read: "During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the Club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities. I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

"I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009555514h
News

Roman Abramovich Hands Over Stewardship to 'Trustees of Chelsea’s Charitable Foundation' Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
9 minutes ago
imago1010075154h
News

Chelsea Forward Kai Havertz Lists Footballing Heroes as He Reveals His Childhood Icon

By Jago Hemming
12 minutes ago
imago1009355678h (1)
News

Chelsea Valued at $2.1BN as Suitors Eye Potential Takeover From Roman Abramovich

By Matt Debono
42 minutes ago
imago1010077362h
News

Thomas Tuchel Insists Chelsea Not Just A Cup Side After Reaching Another Final

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1006250764h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Chelsea Will Hope Thomas Tuchel’s Potential ‘Crazy’ Reece James Carabao Cup Final Decision Doesn’t Backfire

By Nick Emms
1 hour ago
imago1010085301h
News

Kai Havertz: I Dream of Playing in Finals, Chelsea Eyeing Liverpool Glory

By Matt Debono
2 hours ago
imago1008930448h
News

Havertz Reveals His Disappointment With Form for Chelsea in the Premier League

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1002677644h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Thomas Tuchel Will Want to Overcome Wembley Woes to Land First Domestic Trophy in Charge of Chelsea

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago