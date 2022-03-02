Official: Roman Abramovich Reveals He is Selling Chelsea Football Club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has officially made the decision to put his club up for sale, as a statement was released earlier today on the official Chelsea website.

Abramovich took over the west London side back in June 2003 and his investments were key to much of the success the club has enjoyed since.

Since taking over, Chelsea have won a total of 19 major titles, including the Premier League, Champions League, both domestic trophies, the UEFA Super Cup and very recently the FIFA Club World Cup.

IMAGO / Sportimage

In a statement made on the official Chelsea website, the news connfirming the Club's sale was officially released.

The statement began as follows:

"I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC.

"As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club's best interest at heart.

"In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club's sponsors and partners."

Abramovich then goes into more detail on how the sale of the European champions will be carried out.

"The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid.

"This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club.

"Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.

"This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube