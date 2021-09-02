September 2, 2021
Official: Saul Niguez's Chelsea Squad Number Confirmed Following Deadline Day Move

A new number 17.
Author:
Publish date:

Saul Niguez will wear the number 17 shirt at Chelsea following his Deadline Day move to Stamford Bridge, the club have confirmed.

The 26-year-old's move looked in doubt due to paperwork complications but he ended the day wearing Chelsea blue.

The club have now confirmed his squad number as he takes the 17 shirt.

Previous players to wear the 17 for the Blues include Mateo Kovacic, who has recently switched to the number 8 shirt.

Pedro Rodriguez found success with the number before switching to his preferred 11 jersey.

Chelsea legend Eden Hazard wore the iconic 17 when he joined the club from Lille before switching to 10 later in his Chelsea stint.

The Spaniard previously admitted that he though he would receive the number 17 but this has now been confirmed.

"It’s a number I had at Atletico Madrid, it’s a number I like. I had it at Atletico. I had it in my early days." he said. 

E-OZhnzXMAEICK0

Saul previously wore the number when he broke through to the Atletico Madrid first team at the age of 20 and donned the 17 for two seasons before switching to become Atletico Madrid's 8.

Chelsea have an option to buy in the deal and could land him on a permanent next summer.

Saul could make his debut at Stamford Bridge against Aston Villa following the international break.

