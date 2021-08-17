Official: Tammy Abraham Completes AS Roma Transfer

Tammy Abraham has completed a permanent transfer to AS Roma, departing Chelsea, both clubs have confirmed.

The Serie A club complete the signing of the 23-year-old, fending off competition from Atalanta, West Ham and Arsenal.

Abraham leaves Chelsea, the club where he has been at since Under-8's level.

The move sees the striker join up with former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in Rome ahead of the new Serie A season.

What has been said?

The official Chelsea website left a message of farewell: "Everyone at Chelsea Football Club thanks Tammy for his contribution at Stamford Bridge and wishes him the very best for the future."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: "Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our Academy and into the first-team squad, and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.

"His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career."

