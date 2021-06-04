Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Official: Thiago Silva Signs New One-Year Contract at Chelsea

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thiago Silva has signed a new one-year contract extension with Chelsea, it has been confirmed.

The 36-year-old signed an initial one-year deal last summer but has extended by a further year following a successful debut campaign in England. 

Turning 37 in September, Silva's new deal runs until the end of the 2021/22 season. 

What Marina Granovskaia said

"When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33416521 (2)
News

Official: Thiago Silva Signs New One-Year Contract at Chelsea

sipa_33572008
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Extends Chelsea Contract Until 2024

sipa_33329794
Transfer News

Napoli Eyeing Potential Summer Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

sipa_33428822
Transfer News

Declan Rice Remains On Chelsea's Summer Transfer List - Talks Have Started

sipa_32782026
News

Emerson Palmieri Delivers Honest Update on Chelsea Future

sipa_31614599
Opinions

Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Ilya Zabarnyi

sipa_33588554
News

Chelsea Were Interested in Sergio Aguero Before Barcelona Signing

E237ZXgXIAAdITA
News

Revealed: What Mason Mount Told His Father After Chelsea Won the Champions League