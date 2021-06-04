Official: Thiago Silva Signs New One-Year Contract at Chelsea

Thiago Silva has signed a new one-year contract extension with Chelsea, it has been confirmed.

The 36-year-old signed an initial one-year deal last summer but has extended by a further year following a successful debut campaign in England.

Turning 37 in September, Silva's new deal runs until the end of the 2021/22 season.

What Marina Granovskaia said

"When we brought Thiago Silva in last summer, we knew we were adding a world-class player to the squad. Thiago has duly shown everyone at Chelsea his immense quality throughout this season, and he has had a huge influence on and off the pitch for us.

"We said when he signed that we hoped Thiago would add new trophies to his impressive list of honours, and he has done just that with our success in the Champions League this weekend. We now hope that he carries on in exactly the same fashion in the coming year."

