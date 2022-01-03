Official: Thiago Silva Signs One-Year Chelsea Contract Extension

Thiago Silva has signed a new one-year contract at Chelsea for the 2022/23 season, it has been confirmed.

The 37-year-old signed on a free transfer in 2020 and was set to leave the club at the end of the season when his current deal expired.

But the club have officially confirmed he has signed a new deal for a further year at Stamford Bridge.

Silva has become a fan favourite in west London, already winning the Champions League and Super Cup during his time with the Blues.

What was said?

Speaking the official Chelsea website on his new deal, the Brazilian said: "To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club so I’m very happy to stay for another season.

"I would also like to say thanks to my family, the club, Marina and to Mr Abramovich for this opportunity. I will continue to give everything for this club and for the supporters, who have always been by my side since I arrived.

"It’s amazing to have this relationship with the fans and not only that but the players, staff and the whole club. I’m going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia also commented on the defender's new contract, adding: "Thiago Silva's experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year.

"We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch."

