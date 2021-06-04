Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Official: Thomas Tuchel extends Chelsea contract until 2024

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Thomas Tuchel has been rewarded with a new contract at Chelsea until 2024, it has been confirmed.

After arriving in January, Tuchel guided the Blues to a top four finish in the Premier League as well as Champions League glory in Porto last month to end a stellar first four months in charge.

His new and improved deal runs until 2024 after signing an initial 18-month deal at the club.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

What Marina Granovskaia said

“When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

“Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

“We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons.”

More to follow…

sipa_33572008
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Extends Chelsea Contract Until 2024

sipa_33329794
Transfer News

Napoli Eyeing Potential Summer Move for Chelsea Winger Hakim Ziyech

sipa_33428822
Transfer News

Declan Rice Remains On Chelsea's Summer Transfer List - Talks Have Started

sipa_32782026
News

Emerson Palmieri Delivers Honest Update on Chelsea Future

sipa_31614599
Opinions

Scout Report: Chelsea-Linked Ilya Zabarnyi

sipa_33588554
News

Chelsea Were Interested in Sergio Aguero Before Barcelona Signing

E237ZXgXIAAdITA
News

Revealed: What Mason Mount Told His Father After Chelsea Won the Champions League

sipa_33368171
Transfer News

Chelsea Set for Achraf Hakimi Bidding War With PSG This Summer