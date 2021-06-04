Official: Thomas Tuchel extends Chelsea contract until 2024

Thomas Tuchel has been rewarded with a new contract at Chelsea until 2024, it has been confirmed.

After arriving in January, Tuchel guided the Blues to a top four finish in the Premier League as well as Champions League glory in Porto last month to end a stellar first four months in charge.

His new and improved deal runs until 2024 after signing an initial 18-month deal at the club.

What Thomas Tuchel said

“I cannot imagine a better occasion for a contract renewal. I am grateful for the experience and very happy to stay part of the Chelsea family.

“There is far more to come and we are looking forward to our next steps with ambition and much anticipation.”

What Marina Granovskaia said

“When Thomas joined us in January there was still so much to play for domestically and in Europe. He slotted in seamlessly and immediately became an integral part of the Chelsea family.

“Returning us to the top four in the Premier League was crucial, and we could not be happier with our success in the Champions League which crowned a remarkable season at Chelsea.

“We are obviously extremely pleased therefore to retain Thomas for a further two years, and look forward to more achievements in the coming seasons.”

