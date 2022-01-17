Official: Thomas Tuchel Named The Best FIFA Mens's Coach of 2021

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been named as 'The Best' FIFA Men's Coach of 2021 at the award ceremony in Zurich.

The German boss had a fantastic year in Blue, lifting two trophies during his first year at the club.

At the award ceremony, broadcasted on FIFA's YouTube channel, Tuchel was named as 'The Best FIFA Men's Coach of 2021'.

IMAGO / PA Images

He beat off competition from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Italy head coach Roberto Mancini whilst Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Lionel Sebastian Scaloni and Diego Simeone did not make the top three.

The award was described as: 'The Best FIFA Men's Coach is given to the most outstanding coach in men's football as voted for by an international jury comprising the current coaches of all men's national teams (one per team), current captains of all men's national teams (one per team), one specialist journalist from each territory represented by a national team and fans registered on FIFA.com.', as per FIFA.com.

After being appointed in January 2021, Tuchel went onto win the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup last year. He could've had three trophies but the Blues suffered FA Cup final defeat to Leicester City at Wembley.

Tuchel guided Chelsea to a top four finish and the Blues are still going strong this season. Second in the Premier League, into the Champions League knockout stages, have reached the Carabao Cup final and are in the fourth round of their FA Cup campaign.

IMAGO / PA Images

On winning the award, Tuchel said: "Well it was a pretty normal day so far. I'm at the training centre, I just came from training because we have a game tomorrow. You said my name, it's pretty surreal.

"I enjoy the journey, I enjoy the club. It is a good fit and the company on the journey and in the moment is so, so good. I am grateful to have such supportive people around me and feel so good at such a competitive club."

